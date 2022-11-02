2023 Mercedes EQE Electric Sedan Costs $75,050, With Room To Grow

The 2023 Mercedes EQE hits the goldilocks zone between the EQS sedan and EQB crossover for now, but its initial starting price shows it has room to grow. This week, Mercedes announced the EQE will arrive this fall at dealers starting from $75,050, including destination. That price can grow up to $92,650, which is shy of six figures before options—something the eventual EQE AMG version will easily eclipse.

So far, the EQE is available with two different battery packs and drive options. The first is the EQE 350+ that sports a 90.6-kWh battery that delivers up to 305 miles of range, according to the EPA. Those versions are rear- or all-wheel drive and are offered in Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle trim levels. Opting for all-wheel drive adds $3,000 to the bottom line, regardless of trim.

Base versions of the EQE get a 12.8-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a 12.3-inch driver display, navigation, heated front seats, vinyl upholstery, a panorama roof and Burmester sound. Neat.

The step-up Exclusive trim adds $2,100 to the bottom line—$78,150 for rear drive or $81,150 for all-wheel drive—and tosses in augmented reality for navigation and a driver-assistance package that’s the real star of the show.

What we’re all far more likely to see on the road (because Mercedes likes making, and Mercedes buyers like buying) is the top-of-the-line EQE Pinnacle that starts at $81,650 and adds a head-up display, four-zone climate control, advanced air filtering inside, and seat massagers. Add all-wheel drive, and the price jumps $3,000.

Across all trims and only available with all-wheel drive is the EQE 500 that sports the same size battery but uncorks 402 horsepower from the electric motors (compared to 288 hp in the 350) and 633 pound-feet of twist. Across all trims, the EQE 500’s added power tacks on $11,000 to the price, and I’m sure there are more accessories that Mercedes would love to add on that can go further from there.

The EQE’s performance and price puts it on par with the Genesis G80 EV version, although the MB will likely be much easier to find. When we drove it, we could live without the blobby style and complicated tech, but the EQE’s drivability is very good and its dual motor, all-wheel drivetrain is surprisingly athletic. Just opt for the head-up display, you’ll thank us later.