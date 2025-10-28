The Lexus LS Is Back… as a Six-Wheeled Van That Makes No Sense But Looks Wild

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Much of Asia loves executive vans the way the United States loves giant SUVs—they can’t get enough of ’em. That’s probably why Lexus built this funky six-wheeled people mover called the LS (Luxury Space) Concept for the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. It’s a far cry from anything you’ll ever see in North America, which is exactly why it’s so neat to see this level of effort go into a freaking van.

First, I need to address the virtual elephant in the room here and acknowledge that this isn’t an LS as we know it. I’m not sure why Lexus decided to name this concept after one of its most popular models ever, a luxury sedan that has nothing to do with tandem rear axles or vans, but here we are. I’ve decided not to think about the name anymore, or the fact that the LS as a sedan likely isn’t long for this world anyway. Maybe that’ll work for you.

I actually got a ride in this thing’s predecessor, the LM, back in 2023. That van features a giant 48-inch display behind the front seats, in front of the second row. Interestingly, this concept doesn’t appear to feature any screens aside from the gauge cluster, and instead aims to provide “serenity” to its passengers. I’m glad we’ve reached the point where even automakers provide tacit confirmation that screens rob us of our peace, but I digress.

Let’s not pretend it’s all about sensibility, though. It still has six wheels. And while Lexus didn’t explicitly say why it gave the van six wheels, I have to imagine that the extra axle is there for looks and weight support, in that order. If you think the design looks funny now, imagine if it only had the rearmost wheels.

Lexus makes clear that the second-row space is the focal point. That’s where passengers go to kick back and stretch their legs, as the curved seats pretty much command anybody sitting in them to relax. The manufacturer skipped a giant panoramic moonroof for more tasteful skylights, which let in just the right amount of sun, though built-in shades will still block it out if you’re trying to catch some shuteye. If you want a bit more privacy, you could go all the way back to the third row, where the seats are more upright with armrests for each individual seat.

Or, if you want something even more secluded, Lexus designed a personal mobility pod to go along with the van. Think of something like the Peel P50, except way more upscale and arguably more ridiculous-looking.

The automaker didn’t release any technical details about the concept, like how long its wheelbase is or what powertrain might propel it. One would assume it’s electric, considering there’s absolutely no space up front for an engine. As far as the size goes, I’ll have to ask my amigo Adam Ismail to check it out since he’s actually attending the Japan Mobility Show this week. Any requests for him? Let us know in the comments.

