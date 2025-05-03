At Last, a Mansory Creation That Doesn’t Make My Eyes Bleed

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Mansory, the German car customizer notable for its eye-twitching vehicular creations, has unveiled yet another absurd vehicle. The good news is that you won’t suffer from temporary blindness when looking at it. Behold, Mansory’s take on the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a modded van that is overstuffed with luxurious comfort.

Debuted at this week’s Shanghai auto show, Mansory’s Merc van doesn’t initially give Benz vibes. The standard V-Class wears its iconic three-point star badge loud and proud. However, the Mansory V-Class showcases a chrome front end more in tune with the signature “Pantheon” grille of a Rolls-Royce. The disc wheels showcased on one model are also reminiscent of the British coach builder.

Mansory had three V-Class versions on display. Beyond some added flair, like carbon fiber bits on a white van and a kitchen backsplash-type pattern on a dark-colored variant, the exterior design was surprisingly subtle. I mean, if this is Mansory, why am I not feeling nauseous yet? It’s not even as extravagant as Mercedes’ own Vision V concept that debuted at the same show.

Oh, right. Maybe the bespoke excess is on the interior.

But I am disappointed. Instead, the six-seat setup is tastefully swaddled in privacy and poshness. Heavy on the plush leather, the seats appear to recline mostly flat. The rear seats can be configured to face forward or each other, in which the latter version comes with a table. Not sure whether the table is standard, as Mansory hasn’t released any specs. But if you want a table, Mansory will add a table. Or a cooler. Or a safe. Or whatever you want, really.

From the images, the Mansory V-Class looks to be more of an ultra-high-end shuttle. For example, aside from the custom seats and some trim pieces, the cockpit appears largely unchanged from the factory. There isn’t much shown in terms of accessories, either, but that’s not to say they don’t exist.

I’d say one highlight is how Mansory transformed the Benz’s standard panoramic sunroof into a glass panel that is part skylight and part skyview. Dare I say it actually looks awesome?

If you all of a sudden have a hankering for this high-falutin’ van, then hopefully you live in China. According to the company, the Mansory V-Class was developed for and exclusive to the Chinese market. Sheesh. Mansory finally builds something that is ostentatious in the right way, but it’s untouchable. But, hey, at least we know Mansory is capable of not ruining everything it touches.