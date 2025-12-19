2026 Toyota Prius Nightshade Review: The Practical Car Goes Peacocking

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Every interaction I’ve had with the current-gen Toyota Prius has made me like the car more. When the slick new design came out, I was smitten. When my dogs reviewed it, I liked how easy it was to get in and out of. Now I’ve had the chance to put some real miles on one, in a particularly outstanding color and trim, and I think this plug-in hybrid might be the perfect practical car for a lot of people.

There are plenty of yellow Priuses in New York employed as taxis, but it’s pretty rare to see a civilian-owned Toyota hybrid in an exciting color. In the week I spent buzzing around the Hudson Valley in this bananamobile (official name of the color is “Karashi”), I lost count of how many thumbs-ups and parking lot nods I got. More than two people asked, “What is that thing?” Where I live is rural, but it’s not really the boondocks—there are plenty of new EVs and highline cars roaming around. That said, I got some strong anecdotes indicating that the new Prius design’s wow-factor has not worn off for the general public as of late 2025.

I quickly came to appreciate how the yellow Prius was a mild attention magnet without inducing eyerolls. Its appeal also seemed much broader than the supercars I’ve tested—old and young, men and women, all noticed the car. And of the half-dozen or so people I actually introduced to the car, everyone seemed impressed to hear “it’s actually a plug-in Prius.”

The Basics

The low-slung fifth-generation Toyota Prius (XW60) liftback has been covered ad nauseam, and the vehicle hasn’t changed much since it was introduced a few years ago, but we’ll do a quick contextual refresher.

This is a front-wheel drive plug-in hybrid, with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, permanent magnet AC synchronous electric motor, and electronically controlled continuously variable transmission.

It has a SULEV30 Bin 30 smog rating, making it a clean vehicle from an emissions standpoint—that’s a big part of the Prius’ whole reason for existing.

It seats four quite comfortably, five in a pinch, and has a reasonably generous cargo hold that becomes particularly long when the seats go down.

The Nightshade Edition, like this Prius is, has black wheels, some other black accents, and gives you the option of Karashi paint—the car’s also available in Midnight Black Metallic and Wind Chill Pearl (white).

Driving the Prius Nightshade

The driving position and gauges, as seen from the driver’s POV, are simply phenomenal. It’s not particularly sleek; in fact, the displays are kind of chunky and inelegant. But they’re very user-friendly, legible, and easy to quickly parse.

There’s a strong “everything you need, nothing you don’t” vibe. And unlike many modern cars, the Prius spends its display pixels very efficiently. There are no dumb transitional animations or huge tracts of blank space, just clean, clear, driver-pertinent info in the screen ahead of the steering wheel and a reasonably sized infotainment rig for navigation and music in the middle.

In the same spirit, the climate control can be run through physical keys right below the center screen that are really easy to grab. Cup holders are well placed, and the shifter is both satisfying and intuitive.

The steering wheel is a little intimidating at first glance—the thing is bristling with buttons. But there are no tricks, no other screens you need to reference while using them—it’s all pretty obvious once you spend a drive familiarizing yourself with the vehicle.

As you get underway, acceleration is more than acceptable. The car Prius doesn’t feel slow when you’re scooting up to and around reasonable town speeds. Ride quality is very nice, and the steering, while not exceptionally engaging or communicative, feels plenty responsive and sure-footed as you make your way around corners and potholes.

Braking didn’t give me anything to complain about either—I got plenty of bite and consistent feedback from the pedal.

I found the car struck a great balance between comfort and composure for what it is. It’s simply happy to bound along at purposeful speeds or creep through traffic.

The seats are reasonably supportive from the back, though side bolstering is minimal. The upholstery is a lot closer to “office chair from Staples” than, say, the fine materials you might find in a Lexus.

The engine-on transition, when the Prius flips from battery to gasoline power mode, is noticeable but inoffensive. Road noise in general seemed minimal to me.

I would happily hop in one of these and drive to California. The sprawling glass gives you great views of your surroundings, and when something’s too low to see, the cameras and parking sensors have you covered.

Toyota Prius Nightshade Features, Options, and Competition

The Nightshade trim level features some black decorative pieces and the yellow color option, which I strongly endorse. Yeah, it might take a little longer to sell when you’re done with it, but you’ll have so much more fun driving it—and you’ll never lose track of it in a parking lot!

The only significant option on our loaner car was a fixed glass roof at $1,000. Pretty steep, but really nice if you appreciate natural light.

Things like bi-LED headlamps, Toyota Safety Sense collision mitigation, and a heated steering wheel are standard Nightshade-trim features.

The Prius’ main rival is the Honda Civic Hybrid, particularly the hatchback version, which offers an owner experience pretty close to the Toyota’s. You can expect slightly better fuel economy with the Prius, but more usable cargo room in the Civic Hybrid. Honestly, both are excellent cars, and you should look at both if you’re considering either.

The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is another compelling rival, less money and good on fuel, but certainly nowhere near as cool-looking. You might also want to think about a Kia Niro Hybrid, which is considered a small crossover SUV but, practically speaking, is pretty similar.

Fuel Economy

The PHEV Prius claims 114 mpge if you run it on a mix of battery power, or 48 mpg in more general combined driving conditions. I foolishly deleted my note where I wrote down my fuel-economy figure, but I put hundreds of miles on the car (it’s 60 miles round trip just to go to the grocery store) and didn’t even burn half a tank of fuel.

Official fuel economy figures are 50, 47, 48 (city, highway, combined) and the Nightshade Prius should be able to go 39 miles on battery power alone.

Toyota estimates that your annual fuel cost with one of these would be $800, assuming you drive about as much as the average person.

Value and Verdict

Our test car rang up at about $41,000 as-equipped. After that, you’re paying dealer fees, and of course, tax, title, and registration.

If you’re trying to make the penny-pinching play, don’t buy a Prius without considering an Elantra Hybrid. The Hyundai is far less money (like, $10,000 less) and offers comparable or even better fuel economy, a dual-clutch automatic, and I would even say better rear-passenger room. The Prius does have a more useful cargo hold, and I think it looks much cooler. And there’s an argument to be made that it may last longer, but, unless money is no object, don’t let yourself get completely seduced by the Prius’ sleek profile.

That said, the Prius is a delightful get-around vehicle, and I loved driving it. It feels good and nice inside, and on the outside, it really stands out without being obnoxious. If fuel economy, reliability, and comfort are your priorities but you want a car you enjoy looking back at after you park it, this car should be a strong contender for you.

2025 Toyota Prius Specs Base Price (As Tested) $37,795 ($41,304) Powertrain 2.0 I4 + PHEV | FWD | eCVT Horsepower 220 hp (net, hybrid system)

150 hp @ 6,000 rpm (gas engine) Torque 139 lb-ft @ 4,400-5,200 rpm Seating Capacity 5 Curb Weight 3,164 pounds Cargo Volume 111.5 cu ft (total) | 20.3 (seats up) EPA Fuel Economy 114 mpge | 50 | 47 mpg highway | 48 mpg combined Score 9/10

Quick Take The Nightshade spec gives the already-excellent Prius a nice little injection of peacock energy.

Got a tip? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com.