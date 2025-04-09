If You Lost a Pickup Truck Tailgate in San Francisco, It’s Probably Here

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Last month, we had some good news for California Mopar owners after police busted a chop shop in Fresno that was stashing parts for countless Hemi- powered cars and trucks. Now, Bay Area pickup owners can rest a little easier too, thanks to the recent discovery and shutdown of a fencing operation that dealt in pickup truck tailgates.

The Alameda Police Department is celebrating a win this week after an investigation into illegal resales turned up a stash of stolen pickup tailgates, mostly from Toyota Tacomas, and the police are now working to get the stolen items back to their rightful owners, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

“Last week, we shared details of a theft that led to the recovery of thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing, which was being resold for profit at businesses,” the department said in a Facebook update. “Recently, several reports have emerged regarding stolen truck tailgates believed to be resold through similar illegal activities.”

On April 3, the department discovered the cache during a search at a property outside the city. Most of the tailgates recovered belong to newer Tacoma pickups, but some competitors’ sheet metal can be seen in the above pic, including what appears to be a tailgate from a full-size Chevy Silverado.

“During the operation, several tailgates, thousands of dollars in cash, several rounds of ammunition, and several firearms were recovered,” the department said. “Two people were taken into custody, and detectives are in the process of contacting victims.”

The police also recovered several firearms, ammunition and thousands of dollars in cash. They did not release the names of the suspects involved, but they said the department is still pursuing reports of ongoing fencing operations.

