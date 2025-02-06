Peak of Our Civilization: 1999 Chevy Suburban 2500 Limo Is For Sale With No Reserve

If you’ve seen The Matrix, you probably remember Agent Smith explaining to Morpheus that the machines chose 1999 as the year for the simulated world in which most humans are trapped because it represented “the peak of your civilization.” That line has aged surprisingly well—technology is better today, but pretty much everything else sucks. And it’s never felt more true than seeing this 1999 Chevy Suburban K2500 limo for sale on Bring a Trailer in a no-reserve auction ending Friday.

A 26-year-old limo might not sound like the most appealing purchase for a chauffeur company; however, the GMT400 platform is highly regarded as a great truck platform, both for its durability and reliability. Plus, with only 14,000 miles on it, it looks mint—inside and out. Even if some guy just buys it, I’m sure it’ll serve him well.

Bring a Trailer

As a limo, this ‘Burban is still a fine place to spend some time. Who cares if the interior looks dated with those cushy chairs, plastic-fantastic interior parts, and a pop-up tv that looks like something from Pimp My Ride. It’s incredibly spacious, those seats look comfy as heck, and it even has a dry bar. And since it’s still a Suburban, even when loaded to its 10-passenger capacity, it still has a decent trunk with rear double doors and a spare tire. Limos aren’t meant to be practical but this one sure is.

It should even be fun for the driver. OK, so driving something as long as a school bus will never be fun in the same way a Miata is, but this big Suburban limo packs GM’s 7.4-liter V8. While the big block’s 290 horsepower isn’t anything to be wowed by, its 410 lb-ft of torque was certainly impressive back when this truck was new. It also should help move 10 passengers with relative ease, while making a good noise in the process.

Bring a Trailer

No matter how good or bad this rig actually is as a limo, I can only see someone buying it for personal use. If you were to book a limo through a chauffeur service and a 26-year-old Suburban with fabric stains shows up, you probably wouldn’t be happy. And a wealthy businessperson who’s used to being shuttled around in limos will definitely want something newer. But if you’re just wanting to act like a cowboy hat-wearing villain who steps out of this thing, ready to tell some poor farmer that you’re taking their land to build an oil rig on it, then it could be a great buy.

