Donut-Ripping Grinch Trashes Town’s Christmas Display in a Tundra

Leavenworth, Washington takes Christmastime seriously. The Bavarian-themed town looks like a winter wonderland come December, with a “Christmas Lighting Festival” featuring 500,000 lights and a popular sledding spot called Front Street Park. The latter will be closed for Christmas this year, though, as someone in a Toyota Tundra ripped donuts through it, kicking mud and snow everywhere and destroying property.

In a video captured by someone seemingly in a window above, the Tundra owner drives through a “Do Not Enter” area and hops a curb into Front Street Park. They do so slowly at first, so it’s a shock when they suddenly break out into smoky donuts. The truck kicks dirty slush all over embankments that are typically used for light sledding, and at one point the driver even sprays two people standing just a few feet away filming the mess with their phones.

The weirdest part of the whole ordeal was that once the Tundra driver was done, he parked in front of the main gazebo to chat with the people he just sprayed. They’re a group of car enthusiasts, called Street Phantoms, who were there photographing a festive-looking Mitsubishi Evo X when the Tundra wrecked the place. They supposedly weren’t involved with Tundra Man, per an anchor at local KING5 News, and recorded him for their safety, even giving the truck’s license plate number to the police along with everything else they knew. While they acknowledge they were also parked illegally, they were just there to snag some photos and didn’t cause any property damage.

At the moment, police haven’t released the names of any suspects, even though the photographers gave them the license plate and the video shows the driver. One Redditor claims that it’s a Texas plate and even posted the number. If the driver is indeed from Texas, he may not even be in Washington state anymore.

Regardless of whether this Grinchy donut-doer is ultimately caught, the damage is done and a beloved local sledding spot is closed for the holidays. The gazebo is still open and its upcoming events are still on schedule, but they’ll have to go on next to a caution-taped reminder of what this Tundra driver took from the town.

