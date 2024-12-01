Lake-Effect Snowstorm Stranded Hundreds of Cars in Feet of Snow This Thanksgiving Weekend

Black Friday turned into a white weekend in the Great Lakes area of the U.S. thanks to lake effect snow conditions. AAA said a record 80 million were traveling by plane, train, and automobile this holiday weekend, however, weather warnings in the Great Lakes area have brought much of that travel to a standstill. Some areas saw as much as 50 inches of snow dumped onto their doorsteps, and several more inches were expected to keep coming through Tuesday.

CNN reported that more than 70 percent of the U.S. will experience freezing temperatures this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) specified that from the Northern Plains to the Ohio Valley and the eastern third of the country, temperatures would be 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit below the average. Within the chill zone, three states (Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York) were issued lake effect snow warnings and, whew, did that snow certainly come.

Lake effect snow occurs when cold air moves across a warm body of water. Because of the geography, this type of weather is common in the Great Lakes area during the fall and winter months. The NWS says the cold air generally originates from Canada and when it hits the unfrozen Great Lakes, which are relatively warm, the air and moisture mixture create a narrow band of clouds that can produce 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour. This weekend, the forecasts have suggested more and have been scarily on point.

A state of emergency was declared in nearly a dozen counties in the Buffalo, New York, area. According to WBFO, the declaration was made by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and went into effect on Friday afternoon. For example, the Watertown area, which was expected to receive upwards of 70 inches of snow, had received 46 by early Sunday. CNN meteorologists say another foot or two is possible through the early part of the week.

Governor Hochul said that in preparation for the snow, more than 4,000 NY DOT and Thruway workers were readied, along with 2,100 snow plows and 126,000 tons of salt. The state of emergency declaration allows for additional support from the National Guard, utility companies, and other agencies.

A Code Blue is also in effect for the City of Buffalo and Erie County and will be lifted concurrently with the lake effect warnings. The alert, which is issued when temperatures drop to 32 degrees and below, means outreach, transportation, and shelter will be provided to those experiencing homelessness or a housing emergency.

And, no, open-air Highmark Stadium, which will host the NFL’s Sunday night game between the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, is not considered a warming center, with tonight’s temperatures expected to be a balmy 28 degrees until the windchill freezes your face.

Similarly, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a snow disaster emergency was on Friday. Nearly 30 inches of snow has fallen in the last 48 hours, with a single-day record of 22.6 inches at the Erie International Airport. According to Erie News Now, the National Guard has been called in to assist emergency responders and stranded drivers.

Unnecessary travel has been discouraged. Although some parts of Interstates 90, 86, and 79 have reopened, many sections remain closed and unsafe. Travel restrictions to, from, and within the Great Lakes region also remain in place.

If you must travel by car, proceed slowly and steadily. The NWS Cleveland office strongly recommends drivers be prepared and have a winter storm kit in their vehicles in case they have issues or become stranded. The kit should include flashlights, jumper cables, shovels, tire chains, blankets, and extra clothing.

How’s your own holiday travel going? Leave a comment or drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.