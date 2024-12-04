Watch Someone’s Life Flash Before Their Eyes in a 1,300-HP Jeep Trackhawk

The line between having fun on a public road and going viral on social media is razor-thin—just ask the next Mustang owner you see at cars and coffee. This time, it’s not a Mustang but a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and the near-miss in question narrowly avoided serious consequences.

Nicknamed the Hulk according to the owner’s Instagram account, this green SUV isn’t any ordinary Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It seemingly features a long list of performance modifications, including a 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8, a Whipple supercharger, and a tune. Its output lies between 1,000 and 1,300 horsepower. For context, the stock Grand Cherokee Trackhawk uses a 6.2-liter V8 supercharged to 707 horsepower.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Big power requires big responsibility—and, in this case, big brakes. Posted by Instagram user Mr.gotdamnit_, the short video shows the Hulk backing out of a driveway, rolling forward for a few feet, revving its V8, and speeding off down Tower Avenue in a Sacramento industrial park. So far, so good. But then, the back end loses grip after a few seconds and points the speeding Trackhawk’s nose toward a parked row of cars and a pole.

The driver swerves, the tires squeal, and the Jeep screeches to a stop on the left side of the road. We’re wondering what the folks working at the nearby body shops thought after watching the scene. At least the wreck wouldn’t need to be towed very far. Of course, the whole thing could have ended a lot worse.

It looks like the V8’s massive output overwhelmed the rear wheels, which are wrapped in street-legal Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag tires, and sent the Jeep sliding. On one hand, testing a heavily modified SUV’s straight-line acceleration on a small, public road is never a good idea, and we’re betting that the driver didn’t return to the starting point for a second try after such a close call. On the other hand… damn, what a save!

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com