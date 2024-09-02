Close Out Summer With Another Stupid Ford Mustang Car Meet Crash

Labor Day weekend generally marks the end of summer; unless you’re the equinox type, then you’ve got three more weeks of this oppressive weather. I’m in Hawaii taking care of the parentals right now, and it is most definitely oppressive (because of hurricane season and not my dad’s terrible jokes). You know what doesn’t happen here, though? Machismo Mustangs going balls to the wall when exiting a car meet and subsequently careening head first into an actual wall, utility pole, tree, you name it. For one Illinois Mustang driver, their choice of adventure was a C6 Corvette.

In the Subreddit “MustangsCrashings,” which will apparently never lack submissions, Redditor @BeastCheng uploaded a short clip of a blacked-out sixth-gen Mustang exiting a cars & coffee event in Lockport, Illinois, which is about 40 miles southeast of Chicago. If only the story had ended there, but no, it’s a blacked-out Mustang. Why would it?

Upon leaving the caffeine sesh hosted KRW Performance & Customs, the Mustang driver was egged on by an off-camera spectator shouting, “Light it up!” Perhaps this individual was blissfully unaware of how Mustangs and their owners typically respond to such encouragement, or perhaps they wanted chaos. In any case, what followed was inevitable.

This black stallion only managed to travel as far as the neighboring auto repair shop, Gombosi Tire. Its rear end decided to go into drift mode on the straightaway. Oops. As the driver overcorrected, the vehicle did a hard 180-degree turn.

The vehicle’s momentum was stopped by the sidewalk, which the Mustang’s left front hit first. When its left rear followed suit, the vehicle jumped the curb and into a C6 Corvette, just minding its business. When the brake dust settled, another spectator can be heard shouting, “What are you doing?!”

Being a reckless idiot, obvi.

The craziest thing about this 12-second video is that the three people closest to the collision barely flinched. A man appears to put a protective arm in front of a female companion, similar to when you’re in a car and arm-bar your passenger during a last-minute hard-braking situation. But this wasn’t that. This was an almost 4,000-pound pony hurtling in their direction. Yet nobody fled.

Damn, you Lockport locals aren’t scared of anything. Mustang Week starts today, by the way. To our friends attending the North Myrtle Beach event, have fun, but please practice safe sends.