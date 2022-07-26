Next-Gen Ford Mustang Debuting in September at Detroit Auto Show: Report

The sixth generation Ford Mustang is now in its seventh year of production, and a new version is coming soon. According to a report from Automotive News, the so-called S650 will be unveiled at this year's Detroit Auto Show in September. Ford remained mum when I asked, though it's all but guaranteed.

Unveiling a model at the Detroit Auto Show has been impossible in recent times, as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the show in 2020 and 2021. It will be held in September of this year from the 14th to the 25th, knock on wood, and if all goes well should herald a return to form for the event, with 35 brands already agreeing to attend.

This new Mustang itself is said to be one of the final holdouts of the internal combustion era, with reports suggesting the seventh generation will retain the V8 for a bit longer in an period dominated by headlines of impending "e-muscle." The platform is reportedly the same as the current sixth-generation car with mild tweaks, and no specific drivetrains have been confirmed. If it's the same as the current S550 chassis, rear-wheel-drive would be the natural starting point, unlike Dodge's future Challenger replacement, slated for 2025, which seems to promise an all-wheel-drive layout.

Ford Authority recently cited exclusive sources as saying that the newest Mustang will likely carry over the current slate of engines. This would mean that the EcoBoost entry-level model returns in 2023 and beyond, and a hybrid powertrain featuring the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 may not be offered off the bat.

When reached for comment by The Drive, a Ford spokesperson explained, "We've previously said the all-new, seventh-generation Mustang is on the way and we can't wait to share more details soon."

We do know at least one thing about the S650 Mustang: it'll sport a manual transmission, just like every generation before it.