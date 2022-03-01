Electric Dodge Muscle Cars Will Make a 'Sound You Cannot Imagine'

But for fans of the company's V8s, there's no reason for despair even after the ICE goes the way of the dodo—at least according to Tavares. During the event, he said, "We are creating a sound that you cannot imagine... It's something that is shocking." EV puns aside, Dodge will join the fray of other automakers that have carefully crafted the sounds for its EVs. Apparently, though, Tavares has something more drastic than silence or hums in mind.

Tavares continued, "After they create the sound, they are thinking about how they make the sound louder and more powerful in function of the way you are using the car." Dodge, again, would not be the first automaker to create dynamic sounds for drivers in an electric car—Kia currently offers a user-customizable, electronically pumped-in sound on the EV6, for example—but it makes sense for a company whose lineage is so heavily based on loud, aggressive muscle. We'll have to wait and see what the powerful, louder sound is, though, as we won't be seeing the actual "e-muscle" for a couple more years.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact her directly: victoria.scott@thedrive.com