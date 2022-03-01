Stellantis CEO: ‘Chrysler Will Be Relaunched’

Chrysler clearly isn't the car company it used to be. Since merging with the Fiat group several years ago, the automaker's lineup has shrunk down to just two vehicles: the Pacifica minivan and the 300 sedan, the latter of which has been in production since 2010. Needless to say, it's a departure from the Iacocca-era glory of the once-iconic brand. With that in mind, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares says it's not going to stay that way.

The executive now in charge of the brand's direction says several "gorgeous" new models will be entering the brand's lineup, including the Airflow crossover, which has already been previewed with plenty of range and power. Tavares didn't say exactly how many new models the brand would receive, but with his statement, he indicated there would be more additions to Chrysler's currently tiny lineup.

"Chrysler is one of the emotional pillars of the former FCA," Tavares said Tuesday at an investor meeting. "Chrysler will be relaunched."

The presentation indicated that Chrysler will be building "lifestyle family cars," so don't expect the return of the Imperial sedan or anything. That doesn't mean the brand, which plans to be all-electric by 2028, will only be making boring appliances, but let's not kid ourselves, it could mean that—whether these new cars are as attractive as Tavares says or not.

Lancia, another struggling brand in the company's lineup, is getting a boost as well, as we've previously reported. Other marques may not remain in the United States, however, as Tavares seemingly indicated that Fiat's future here remains a big question mark. Likewise, he reaffirmed the fact that Stellantis' European brands will not be sending cars across the Atlantic for us to enjoy. Anybody who wants a Peugeot or a DS, well, you're gonna have to rent one on vacation.

Tavares' statements underpin Stellantis' plans—and this will sound familiar—to transform into a clean mobility company, as opposed to just a traditional automaker. It's expanding its business to offer more in-car software, more upgrades to vehicles after they've been sold, and a greater presence in the commercial vehicle space with a new fleet of electric Ram ProMaster vans for Amazon. All of this, the company says, will lead to greater revenue, greater profits, and in turn, a stronger and more prosperous company. Hopes are high that the massive trans-Atlantic conglomerate can hit the ground running shortly after forming; however, we'll have to wait and see just how these plans shake out.

