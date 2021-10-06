The Beloved Lancia Delta Will Return as an EV

Chrysler and Lancia have more in common than just being owned by Stellantis. Both have declined into near nonexistence since their last golden ages, the former's characterized by full-size sedans and minivans, the latter's by six straight World Rally Championship wins with the Delta Integrale. Both may soon be down to just one model, and if they can't turn things around within a decade, face the chopping block. Lancia has one more shot at success, at which it believes the Delta hatchback is crucial, with its CEO confirming to Italy's Motori Corriere that the historic hatch will return as an electric vehicle.

"Everyone wants the Delta and it cannot be missing from our plans," commented Luca Napolitano, Lancia CEO. "It will return and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And of course, it will be electric."