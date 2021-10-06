The Beloved Lancia Delta Will Return as an EV
We hope they call it the Integral-E.
Chrysler and Lancia have more in common than just being owned by Stellantis. Both have declined into near nonexistence since their last golden ages, the former's characterized by full-size sedans and minivans, the latter's by six straight World Rally Championship wins with the Delta Integrale. Both may soon be down to just one model, and if they can't turn things around within a decade, face the chopping block. Lancia has one more shot at success, at which it believes the Delta hatchback is crucial, with its CEO confirming to Italy's Motori Corriere that the historic hatch will return as an electric vehicle.
"Everyone wants the Delta and it cannot be missing from our plans," commented Luca Napolitano, Lancia CEO. "It will return and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And of course, it will be electric."
Napolitano reportedly confirmed the renewed Delta won't arrive for years, until after the next generation of Ypsilon subcompact—currently Lancia's only model. That car doesn't come until 2024, two years before all new Lancias must reportedly be electric. It's not clear, then, when the Delta will relaunch, though two things are almost certain. For one, with Napolitano promising an "exciting" EV, we can expect some sort of spiritual successor to the rally-derived Integrale Evo, and for two, it'll almost certainly never be sold in the United States. As a Lancia, anyway.
Hypothetically, Stellantis could import unfinished Deltas to the U.S. and sell them under a local brand, possibly Chrysler, Dodge, or even both. It'd be one hell of a comeback for the Dodge Omni, though a GLH-S version is probably off the table, given Shelby's close involvement with Ford these days. A GLH-E in its place, though, would be just fine.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com
-
RELATED1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione Review: This Rally Masterpiece Deserves the HypeThe legendary history of Lancia is done justice in its magnum opus.READ NOW
-
RELATEDStellantis CEO Says Chrysler, Other Struggling Brands Will Have 10 Years to Prove WorthInstead of dropping the axe, Stellantis wants its brands to find their footing in the wake of the PSA/FCA merger.READ NOW
-
RELATEDGreek Cops Spent the '90s Hunting Street Racers With Audi RS2s, E30 M3s, Lancia IntegralesThe sinister-sounding Sigma Group existed for one purpose: Bringing peace to the streets of Greece.READ NOW