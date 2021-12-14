Lancia Wants to Benchmark Mercedes in Bold Comeback Plan

Shoot for the moon, goes the aphorism. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars. If that's the case, then this next decade for Lancia is going to be an interesting one. The embattled historic Italian carmaker's CEO has declared Lancia is firing a moon shot: It wants to be on the level of Mercedes-Benz.

Lancia, which has been on something of a decline since its last World Rally Championship title in 1992, is now in a similar boat as Chrysler, with almost no brand presence and (soon) just one car on the market. It apparently has 10 years to turn its fortunes around or die, and it has obviously chosen the former, as brand CEO Luca Napolitano explained to Reuters, telling the publication that his company will use Mercedes as its measuring stick.

"We still need to work and need to look at a benchmark... which for us is Mercedes," Napolitano explained. "I don't mean we want to fight against Mercedes, that would be naive, but that is an example of what we look at".