I Will Not Drive the Blob

Just the same, consider Ford, or General Motors. They're so far past the blob, they're not even in the same universe anymore. GM still makes the Bolt, sure, but it's also set to release the Hummer EV, a chiseled, 9,000-pound lump of un-aerodynamic testosterone that makes no effort to be anything close to sustainable outside of being electric.

The same can be said for Ford's F-150 Lightning. Besides that light bar across the top of the grille, it's a regular truck. And the Mach-E? That was going to be a blob before Jim Farley intervened in 2017 and ordered a redesign to make it worthy of the Mustang name. (Whether or not it is a real Mustang depends on who you ask.) Even Dodge is supposedly planning a modern muscle car as its first full EV.

Last but not least, take Rivian. The startup automaker—flush with so much money from investors that it's building another factory before it's even sold a single truck—isn't risking it with the blob. In fact, that's probably one of the reasons why it got so much funding in the first place. It looks distinctive, but it's not deviating from forms that people know and love, shapes that make sense. Make chargers as plentiful and functional as gas stations, and most would be fine with a normal-looking car they simply don't have fill with 89. It's telling that one of the most common criticisms of the F-150 Lightning you see out there in forums and comment sections isn't that it'll never be a real F-150—it's that the front lightbar is just too flashy. "They should've left the front alone!"

Apart from efforts like the upcoming Mercedes EQB, a near carbon-copy of the gas-burning GLB compact SUV, what's holding the Germans back? There is no single answer, but it's first important to remember that the German auto industry is still dealing with the aftermath of Dieselgate, even six years later. The consequences of VW and others manipulating their vehicles to make emissions targets during testing—and the subsequent massive legal and financial ramifications—still weigh heavy on the German auto industry as a whole. Wouldn't it be nice to get as clean of a break from that as possible? Forget a transition into regular EVs, the future is the aerodynamic blob, and we're building it now. That stark contrast may be intentional. The blob is like screaming "We're past all that, and this is the future," just a lot louder than anyone cares to hear.

Then consider that German EVs have never really been normal. BMW's i3 and i8 were basically concept cars approved for production. Also, keep in mind the i3 was released all the way back in 2013, which is already eight years ago. Where is the Bavarian automaker's second generation of EVs, you might ask? Well, BMW's board started wondering the same thing, and it lost its CEO because, among other reasons, those cars never materialized. In other words, BMW should be past the blob phase by now, but it's just getting back into the swing of things.