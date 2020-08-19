This Classic 1968 Mars II Electric Vehicle Must Ride Again (And It’s For Sale)

If you've ever wanted to own a true, usable piece of electric vehicle history, now is your chance. Meet the 1968 Mars II: a vintage electric vehicle with specs that rival some modern-day EVs and a current for-sale ad up on Craigslist.

The Mars II was based on an Renault R-10 sedan body and had some respectable specs for an electric city car, even though it's over half a century old. Its 120-volt system can go between 70 and 120 miles on a single charge, and the car has a maximum speed of 60 mph, per the Society of Automotive Engineers. It can also charge up to 80% of its capacity in just 48 minutes.