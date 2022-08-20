All-New, 7th-Generation 2024 Ford Mustang Coming Sept. 14
Ford confirmed the reveal of the all-new, 2024 Mustang would be Sept. 14.
Ford announced Friday the all-new—and perhaps last gasoline-powered—Ford Mustang will be revealed 8 p.m. Eastern Sept. 14 at an event in Detroit. "The Stampede," which will be held near the site for the Detroit auto show, is the final stop for the weeklong parade around the U.S. for the six generations of the Ford Mustang. It's likely that the 7th-gen and S650-generation Mustang will be the last gas-powered Ford pony car.
The current Mustang has endured for nearly a decade, and has been powered by turbo-four, V6, and iterations of V8 gasoline engines. It's possible that the next-gen Mustang takes turbo-four and V8 powerplants, although an electrified hybrid version is reportedly in the works. Ford hasn't said much about what the future Mustang will offer, but the likely suspects—GT, Shelby, and more—are almost certainly in the cards.
So far, we've seen very little of the upcoming Mustang in spy photography and what rolled across the stage in Detroit was similarly heavily camo'd. All the hallmark Mustang icons are in place: long hood, sequential vertical taillamps, and a cowled hood.
What's left under the camo is mostly anyone's guess, but we'll find out more on Sept. 14 when the whole Mustang is revealed. Stay tuned.
