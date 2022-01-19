Next-Gen Ford Mustang GT Prototype Makes Loud V8 Noises

As the current S550 Ford Mustang enters its golden years, so approaches the next-generation S650, about which we seem to know an increasing amount with each passing month. The new Mustang is rumored to enter production in the first half of 2023 (gosh, that snuck up, didn't it) as a 2024 model, with hybrid versions coming somewhere down the line. And as always—the Mustang II notwithstanding—it'll have a V8 up front, which we can hear in a video shot of a prototype Mustang rumbling down the road.

The video depicts a Mustang test mule outwardly similar to the one we saw in photographs last week, though their differing license plates prove them not to be the same car. Ninety seconds into the video, the videographer pulls alongside the pony car to reveal a Bullitt steering wheel inside the cabin, which Ford Authority reports to be merely recycled from the discontinued S550 Bullitt. From this angle, the Mustang's driver can be seen seemingly shifting the car into gear manually (!) before taking off, emitting the noise of a naturally aspirated V8. The aforementioned Ford geeks identify it as a 5.0-liter Coyote, and we'll take their word for it. It makes sense, after all.