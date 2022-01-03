The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is Coming in Early 2023: Report

Not all ‘Stang fans were satisfied with the Mach-E, which Ford calls "Mustang-inspired.” As quick and sleek as it is, it’s not the muscle car purists want, and the next generation Mustang is anticipated to be as much of an improvement to the pony car as the sixth gen over the previous one.

As for the hybrid version, it’s going to be a welcome addition to the fleet. We reported a few days ago that the new Maverick is packaged with a hybrid powertrain as standard equipment on its base trim, and the F-150 PowerBoost option has impressed me with its efficiency and ability to go 700 miles without having to stop at the pump. Ford may be easing its customers into the electrified world, which makes sense.

There's room in our collective hearts for a hybrid muscle car, and I expect the Mustang version to sell quite well.

Got a tip? Comment here or send a note to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.