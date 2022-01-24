Ford Mustang GT AWD Build Is the Work of a Mad Mechanical Genius

Different people like different drivetrains. There are rear-wheel-drive elitists, front-wheel-drive enthusiasts (for some reason)—and of course, all-wheel-drive loyalists. The latter bunch typically enjoy vehicles from brands like Subaru, Audi, or 4x4s from a variety of automakers. So what happens when you love a rear-wheel-drive car but you'd rather it be all-wheel drive? This all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang build happens.

The host of the No Production Value Garage YouTube channel is an all-wheel-drive enthusiast who is currently converting a rear-drive 2017 Ford Mustang GT into a machine that will, hopefully, be able to burn all four tires. Perhaps the most surprising part of all of this project is that it seems reasonably straightforward. At least so far.

The brains behind the build says he picked up the pony car in the fall of 2019 intending to convert it to all-wheel drive, but he's actually put a few thousand miles on it before making the swap. Since the project has begun, many parts have been sourced from all over to make the swap work. The transmission itself is a six-speed TR6060, which is used in a variety of cars from the now-deceased Dodge Viper to the new Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and its smaller CT4 sibling. It's derived from the popular T56, and it's been floating around the muscle car world for more than a decade. As such, a lot of cars have used it—the build in question got its transmission from a Dodge Challenger—and there's a slew of bits and pieces that will bolt on to make the swap work rather easily.

In this instance, the front cover has been swapped with one from a Tremec Magnum XL, which is another transmission the company makes. It was added in order to get a normal bolt-on throwout bearing, an item that's essential to make the swap work. Just the same, a tail housing from a C5/C6 Corvette has been sourced on account of its compact size—the stock tail housing has mounting points which would apparently interfere too much with the Mustang's factory sheet metal. The housing had to be modified by Texas Drivetrain Performance to work, but it works.