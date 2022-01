2022 Lexus LX 600 First Drive Review: America’s Land Cruiser Shines on Streets, Excels Off-Road

The LX 600’s interior is a clear leap ahead. In the old LX 570, the driver’s sightline was too close to the top of the windshield. That feeling is thankfully gone in the LX 600—outward vision is right through the center of the widescreen, as it should be. And boy, is this LX comfy.

The new interior is filled with soft leathers that pad nearly any place you might touch. And the materials are high quality, especially the beautiful aluminum trim on F Sport models. It’s large inside, but there’s surprisingly little space up front to put stuff. It just doesn’t seem as cavernous as the biggest players from Cadillac and Lincoln. For example, there’s a huge phone charging pad right behind the shifter and a row of buttons next to it. Both hog space that could have been carved out and used as a cubby. I do love the large center console that opens to either side and (in some models) has a cooler, though.

The old-tech Remote Touch infotainment controller is history. The new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and secondary seven-inch screen below it work well. I was happy to have plenty of buttons and knobs to control some of the functions. But the radio volume knob is awkwardly placed at the top of the touchscreen and the two largest knobs on either end of the lower dash (that are easiest to reach) control the drive modes and the transfer case. Why not make one of those the volume knob since you’ll use it way more frequently? Still, I like the infotainment experience here more than the somewhat fussier systems used by Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz.