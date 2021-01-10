Far from the fast and furious performance cars that screech and roar (not that there’s anything wrong with that), Lexus’ LC 500h is quiet and refined, slipping past you with a gentle whisper.

“I like the music of that car,” my son said to me after I picked him up from school in the 2021 model. “It sounds like a spaceship.”

With a top speed of 168 miles per hour, the 3.5-liter V6 combines with a permanent-magnet electric motor generating 354 horsepower and the LC 500h whisks you from place to place with understated flair. But the big takeaway for this coupe is the range, and I was stunned when I drove it 188 miles from Austin, Texas, to Fort Worth and back, and got home with fuel in the tank to spare. Lexus says the range is 643 miles, and I have no doubt it can achieve that. Sure, you can get a Tesla Model S Long Range, but when you run out of juice after 375 miles or so, you’re finished; the LC 500h will take you more than 200 miles past that, giving it a distinct advantage for longer trips.