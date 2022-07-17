New USPS Stamps Honor Pony Cars Like the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

I honestly couldn't tell you the last time I used a stamp. Thinking back, I'm not sure I can recall a single instance of actually using a stamp and mailing a letter. By the time I was old enough to send letters and pay bills, email and online bill pay were already established. I can't think of a real reason why I'd need to own stamps. And yet, I now want to go buy some stamps because the United States Postal Service is issuing five new Forever Stamps honoring the American pony car, including the iconic '69 Mustang Boss 302.

The new pony car stamps will pay tribute to five American classics—the aforementioned Boss 302, 1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28, 1969 AMC Javelin SST, 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, and the 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT. The original pony car class started with the 1965 Ford Mustang and soon expanded to cars like the Camaro and Challenger. Typically, pony cars were smaller and more affordable than muscle cars and even often came with smaller six-cylinder engines. However, as time went on, bigger V8s and higher-performance versions became available, such as the aforementioned Boss 302 and Camaro Z/28. By the end of the 1970s, high-performance pony cars became a staple of American car culture.

Pony cars were originally aimed at younger customers but quickly became mainstream and many of them are now regarded as American classics. Some of them still exist today, such as the Mustang, Camaro, and Challenger. While they aren't quite as small as they once were, nor as affordable, they still stay true to the pony car formula by offering entry-level six-cylinder (and even four-cylinder) versions, as well as the thrilling high-performance models.

Being Forever Stamps, this new pony car postage can be used to mail a one-ounce letter literally forever. It doesn't matter when the stamps were purchased, when they're used, or how much postage costs have gone up since the time of buying them. These pony car Forever Stamps cost 60-cents each and can be used by themselves for all domestic first-class mail, though additional postage will be needed for international mail.