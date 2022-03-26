This 1999 Ford Mustang Shell Was Transformed into a Drag Racing Rocket in 36 Days

One of James Vitiello's friends had a 1999 Ford Mustang GT rolling chassis in his garage and he intended to build a racecar. Family time beckoned, however, and he decided to sell it. Vitiello picked it up as is: no electronics, no fuel system, no transmission, no brake system, no engine. Even the steering column was missing; it was gutted. And he set a goal to have it ready for a track event after 36 days of work. It was unquestionably ambitious, and maybe a little bit nuts.

Vitiello told me in our exchange that he and two friends who race with him did all the work on the car, and together they have taken the Mustang to several races in the past year with their team Blue Collar Racin'. Before that first race, they poured a lot of sweat equity into the build, including sourcing parts and fabricating anything they couldn’t get.