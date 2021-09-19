Custom-Built 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass Is an Eight-Second Beast

You may have seen his custom-painted blue Cutlass on Street Outlaws: Memphis or more recently on Street Outlaws: Gone Girl on Discovery+. Understandably, Window doesn't want to reveal all of his racing secrets, but he did tell me that his top speed so far has been 187 miles per hour. The gauges have been ripped out, so he relies on a Dragy to measure his speed on the track.
Next on Window and Jimmy Day's project list is a another Cutlass, this time a 1985 he's already named Dracula. (I'm still hoping he renames it Dragula in honor of the Rob Zombie song; plus, it fits.) It's not going to replace his eight-second blue beast, though.
"Every time I bring Frankenstein out, everybody goes crazy," Window told me.
