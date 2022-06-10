The Old Jeep Grand Cherokee Is Still Being Sold Alongside the New One

Old car models don’t always go away immediately; sometimes, they just gradually fade out. You might’ve noticed this if you’re in the market for a Jeep Grand Cherokee. On the manufacturer’s site, there’s a “New Grand Cherokee” at the top of the list and “Grand Cherokee WK” nestled at the bottom like an afterthought. That model is now out of production, as a Jeep spokesperson confirmed to me, but it’ll stay on the model page until every unit has found a home.

The previous generation of the Grand Cherokee lasted more than a decade on the WK platform. Car and Driver reported it actually had its best sales year in 2021, which is unusual for any outgoing model. According to Good Car Bad Car, 254,445 Grand Cherokees were sold in 2021 compared to 242,969 in 2019, which is a difference of 11,476 units.

For what it’s worth, the MSRP difference is $1,345 before destination charges, which are $1,595 for the old Grand Cherokee and $1,795 for the new Grand Cherokee.

While the new version of Jeep’s popular SUV has five trim levels—Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, and Summit—the Grand Cherokee WK model is available in only three Laredo subsets (E, X, and Limited). All three models come standard with rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive is optional. Starting with the base Laredo E, a Bright White Clearcoat is the only exterior color without a surcharge.

For the redesigned Grand Cherokee, three engine options are present, including a standard 3.6-liter V6, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, and a beefy 5.7-liter V8 for Trailhawk, Overland, and Summit trims. The Grand Cherokee WK is powered by the standard V6 with 293-horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

It’s worth noting that Ram, Jeep’s fellow Stellantis brand, has taken the same approach with its Ram 1500 Classic for a while now. That truck has been sold alongside the current-gen 1500 since the 2019 model year. As of now, Ram has offered that truck for roughly 13 years.

As for the WK Grand Cherokee, I found a dozen or so available near my zip code with a quick search. If you want to save a few bucks in this economy and you don't mind getting the previous generation, then consider this your opportunity.