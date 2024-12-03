GM Recalls 132,000 Trucks for Tailgates That Fail at Their One Job

A pickup truck’s tailgate has two purposes in its purest form: To allow easy bed access and to keep items in said bed. The automotive industry has strayed from that light, though, insisting that tailgates ought to do a lot more. Nowadays, it’s like they have to open more than one way (and up to six) while providing a built-in step and even speakers for NFL pre-gaming. I wish car companies would repeat after me in saying: That ain’t it, chief.

Alas, the wheel continues to be reinvented while the fundamentals suffer. General Motors is recalling roughly 132,037 pickups for tailgates that unlatch unexpectedly.

The issue exists specifically on Chevy Silverado 2500 and 3500 models as well as GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks with manual tailgates that feature power locks. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents say the issue lies in the assembly’s electronic gate release switch, which is vulnerable to water intrusion. If too much moisture finds its way in, it’ll short-circuit and cause the tailgate to drop on its own.

While this isn’t ideal, it’s not likely to be a huge problem. There are a few instances where it could be, I guess—like if you’re hauling a heavy load of masonry stones uphill, or if you have a tarp stretched out in the bed so you can fill it with water to make a mobile hot tub. Actually, you know what? That might be how they found the problem. It makes a guy wonder.

The fix is simple and free as Chevy and GMC dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies. Owners are instructed to make sure their tailgates are latched before driving. GM says it received 237 field complaints about the issue while driving, with at least one plopping down on a trailer, though it’s likely that the switches unlatched while in park before setting off. Both Chevrolet and GMC models built after March 8, 2024, are not believed to be affected by the issue as GM made a change to its touchpad switch assembly sealing process at that time, according to NHTSA papers.

