It’s Not This Tesla Cybertruck’s Fault That It’s Stuck in a Little Snow

There’s plenty to mock the Tesla Cybertruck for. Its ridiculous design, stainless steel body panels that rust, frightening manufacturing issues, and a genuine lack of real truck abilities are all legitimate reasons to point fingers and laugh at Elon’s ego inflator Tesla’s first pickup truck. However, this specific Cybertruck that got stuck in mere inches of snow didn’t do so by any fault of its own. Instead, it’s another lesson in the importance of tires.

A Cybertruck recently got stuck in a parking spot on the snowy streets of Quebec and quickly went viral on TikTok, Reddit, and likely other social media platforms I don’t have the emotional bandwidth to check. As expected, it’s become an internet punching bag for not being able to leave a parking spot that a Corolla would likely tackle with ease. Admittedly, it is fun to laugh at an $80,000+ pickup with at least 600 horsepower getting stuck in what seems to be just a few inches of snow. It’s even funnier because the Cybertruck was touted as an indestructible, unstoppable, bulletproof truck of the future.

However, I’m going to defend the Cybertruck here, as much as it pains me to do so. It’s impossible to know exactly which tires this Cybertruck has, but judging by their lack of knobby tread, they seem to be the factory Goodyear all-seasons. Typically, such tires would be decent enough in the snow to get the big Tesla out. Unfortunately, Cybertruck owners have already reported that their tires are barely lasting 6,000 miles before becoming completely worn. Not surprising when you’re talking about a 7,000-pound vehicle putting down immense power and torque. It’s more likely that the rubber on this Cybertruck is so spent that it couldn’t find traction. We also don’t know what the ambient temperature was, and it may have been well below what most all-season tires can handle.

I get it—lampooning the rich Cybertruck owner for buying an outrageously powerful electric pickup and getting stuck where a hatchback wouldn’t is fun. But this isn’t a Cybertruck problem; this is a tire/ownership problem. The owner of this specific car didn’t have the right rubber on their car to handle frigid, Quebecian winters. If they did, it wouldn’t have gotten stuck, as almost any car could get out of that spot if properly equipped. It doesn’t matter how powerful your car is, or how many driven wheels it has. If your rubber ain’t right, you’ll suffer the same fate.

