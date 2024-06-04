Surprise: Tesla Cybertruck Looks Alright With a Retro Woodgrain Wagon Wrap

The Cyber Squire was photographed at a mall in Grand Junction, Colorado, where it presumably got even more looks than a regular Cybertruck. It has been wrapped to resemble the Ford Country Squire, a historic full-size station wagon known for its wood body trim. This trend came back into fashion in the 2000s as neoclassicism swept through the auto industry, most prominently on the Chrysler PT Cruiser. It fell out of favor again, but time is a flat circle, and it seems wood is back again in the weirdest way.

Ford Country Squire-inspired Tesla Cybertruck. Leviathon Tice on Facebook, used with permission

I got in touch with the wrap's designer, Tara McDonald. She told me the owner basically sent her a photo of a Country Squire and asked for their Tesla to be wrapped in its style. McDonald said she "took some liberties with a few things" because she "wanted it to look like it was made for the Cybertruck."

That meant designing new front and rear fascias, reshaping its "wood" sides to fit the Cybertruck's profile, and hiding subtle details throughout. McDonald was particularly proud of something that doesn't totally come through in pictures

Ford Country Squire-inspired Tesla Cybertruck. via Tara McDonald

"It's hard to see from pictures, but all the chrome accents are done in chrome vinyl," McDonald told me. "The headlights and taillights were done in reflective vinyl so it looks like they light up at night."

This was done by layering three different types of film, including chrome vinyl and reflective vinyl, some of which had to be printed in segments. That makes the finished product much more detailed in person than the pictures let on—just look at photos of the print in progress to see what I mean.

McDonald says her client was "ecstatic," and that he's taking his truck on a months-long road trip from Arizona to Washington to show it off. Like the truck itself, opinions on this wrap will surely vary. Go ahead. You know you want to sound off.