Tesla Cybertruck Owner Crashes Truck Into Building the Day It Was Delivered

A Tesla Cybertruck has seemingly been destroyed by its owner after a mishap at a luxury hotel in Los Angeles, California. Images of the crash have circulated widely online, along with a rumor that the crash was caused by a valet—whom Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly mocked. But now, multiple outlets report no valet was involved, just one dunce of a Tesla owner. Or should we say former Tesla owner?

The crash appears to have occurred late Sunday at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the greater L.A. metro area. The Tesla evidently struck a large concrete planter with enough speed to surmount it, taking a chunk out of the wall as it did so. Not only were the Cybertruck's wheels torn off in the impact, but the truck traveled far enough forward to damage the sign on the hotel's property.

An X/Twitter poster (possibly falsely) claiming to be a friend of the owner attributed the crash to a hotel valet, drawing a response from Musk.

"Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn't expecting so much acceleration," Musk said in a tweet. However, both Inside EVs and Teslarati have since reported that the driver during the crash was none other than the owner. The latter outlet published that it was the owner's first day with the truck. Perhaps a valet wouldn't know better, but one of the truck's earliest adopters probably should.

Obviously, what happened here was the same thing as when GMC Hummer EVs started to hit the streets. Someone with more money than sense bought a truck heavier and more powerful than they could handle, and they wrecked it out of sheer hubris. The fact that nobody was hurt in the crash is the best we can say about it, though we're all holding out for a look at the truck's cast frame to see how it held up. Given that crumpling in the A-pillar, I have my doubts.