Mail Carrier Caught Racing Ford Mustang in USPS Van at 105 MPH

There's a reason the U.S. Postal Service is referred to as snail mail: it's slow. Unless you live in Sandusky County, Ohio, where a USPS carrier was caught racing a Ford Mustang in her Mercedes Metris van at speeds over 100 mph, according to newly released bodycam footage and a report from WTVG News.

The traffic stop occurred westbound on Highway 20 in Fremont, Ohio back on April 21. A sunny Sunday afternoon — perfect conditions for a drag race, eh? According to police, the speeding Mustang caught the deputy's attention first. But as he prepared to pursue, the USPS-branded Metris passed him at an even faster clip, and he paced the van at 105 mph before pulling the driver over.

"I didn't realize that I was going that fast," the USPS employee says in the footage. When asked why she "took off like that," Brown could only say, "I mean, I shouldn't have," and claimed not to know the Mustang driver.

The year and model of the Mustang are unknown, but the last version of the US-market Metris (the bulk of which was sold to the USPS, coincidentally) featured a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 208 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic. Top speed isn't a readily available spec (because why?), but some owners have reported reaching just over 100 mph, so it seems this one was pretty well maxed out. One can only imagine the sound of that thing hurdling at 100-plus mph on Midwestern roads.

Public records show the case as closed, and only a $50 fine for speeding was imposed. Had the driver been convicted for street racing, though, state law considers it a first-degree misdemeanor that would result in a suspended license for 30 days or up to three years, plus other penalties such as fines and vehicle seizure.