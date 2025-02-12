200,000-Mile 2022 Toyota Tundra With Twin-Turbo V6 Shows It’s Possible

Toyota’s gleaming reputation for reliability has taken a serious hit in the last year or two. Major powertrain issues on brand-new trucks have led to widespread recalls, and the Tundra specifically went from one of the most bulletproof pickups you could buy to one that some customers were afraid of. That makes this 2022 Toyota Tundra for sale with more than 200,000 miles on the original engine all the more impressive.

Toyota revealed the current-generation Tundra in 2021 with a controversial new engine choice: a twin-turbo, 3.4-liter V6 to replace the nearly unkillable 5.7-liter V8. People were concerned that the high-strung, boosted V6 would be less reliable than the lumpy old V8. When engines started seizing en masse within the first couple of years, those fears felt justified.

As it turns out, a manufacturing defect left metal shavings in the engines. Toyota has since remedied the production problem and vowed to replace roughly 100,000 V6s, regardless of mileage, free of charge for affected customers. Even with the mass defects, there were a few survivors and this truck spotted by Tundras.com forum users is one of them.

Your Car Guy Ronnie

This high-mileage Tundra first hit the road in July 2022 after leaving a Tampa Bay dealer. Since then, it’s had a busy life. By the time its original owner let it go in October 2024, they had already put 210,444 miles on it. That means they averaged well over 100,000 miles per year, or nearly 300 miles per day, every day, for almost two and a half years. Without test-driving the truck, there’s no way of knowing what works and what doesn’t. Check its CarFax, though, and you’ll see 25 service records, mostly from Toyota dealerships throughout the country, and only one was for a repair (a fuel hose was replaced at 162,000 miles). Outside of that, it was all routine maintenance like fluid changes and tire rotations.

Looking at the listing photos, it seems to be in remarkable shape. There aren’t any visible signs of damage, outside or inside. The deal only gets better, too, as this Tundra falls under the factory recall, so Toyota will still replace the entire engine free of charge. That means at some point later down the road, this high-mileage truck will get a new lease on life after already driving further than many other cars.

Your Car Guy Ronnie

The dealer is asking $26,500 for this 210,000-mile pickup, and there are plenty of others for sale at similar prices with way less mileage. But if someone can get a better deal on this specific Tundra, they’ll have a uniquely high-mileage pickup, eventually with a brand-new engine, proving that Toyota reliability hasn’t been completely erased after all.

