The City of El Paso Wants To Sell You a Boeing 727 in the Next Two Hours

New year, same sky-high rent. In a not-funny haha twist of irony, could a grounded Boeing 727 be a good home? Probably up for debate, but a dilapidated example in El Paso, Texas, is being auctioned off at bid increments of just 20 bucks. And it looks like it’s gonna go for cheap.

Being sold by the City of El Paso via GovDeals is a 727-100 (C-22) that has been gutted of its seats, stripped of any affiliations, and kept in storage for the last 17 years—probably exposed to the Texas elements and with little to maintenance either. The listing states that the plane can’t fly, is in “derelict condition,” and “repairs exceed value.” Also, “no bill of sale and no title.” Mind you, everything is written in caps as if a really loud warning that this 727 is an absolute piece of junk.

Or is it?

One commenter wrote: “I have seen these converted to airplane homes and selling for $750,000, so yeah, someone is getting a great deal.”

That’s my train of thought, too. Disregard the fact that this particular narrow-body jet was previously operated by the U.S. Marshals Service from 1990 until 2007 as part of its Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System (JPATS). Oh, I know. You’re thinking Con Air. Same, but I’m not really getting the long-haired, wife-beater-wearing Nic Cage hero vibe here. Maybe the movie poster on a wall might spruce up the place?

The beat-up Boeing does need a lot of work, but one man’s dumpster fire is another’s, uh, mobile home?

Another auction viewer pepper sprayed the comment board with: “Is the nose wheel a single or double wheel? And what is the diameter? Trying to determine if the nose wheel will lock into the 5th wheel hitch on my 1983 Subaru Brat. Also, how is the paint holding up? Can I use a roller on it?”

Call me crazy, but me thinks a Radwood-era Subie won’t be able to tow an almost 88,000-pound plane. I don’t care what engine you got in there. Anyway, cool story, bro. The best part is that the city commented back, telling the commenter to give them a call for more details. Sigh, but probably a holiday-activated bot.

If you’re interested in this neglected Boeing looking for a fresh start, and are not employed by the City of El Paso (because rules), you have until 10:00 a.m. Eastern this morning to make an offer.

Note that the winner must arrange to pick up the Boeing from the El Paso International Airport. There is no two-day shipping or any kind of shipping option with this purchase. A $45 daily storage fee will be charged starting on January 27, and the buyer will be locked out of the purchase on February 3. Happy bidding!