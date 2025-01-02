This Life-Size Replica of Senna’s F1 Car Looks Totally Real, Until You Touch It

It’s 2025 and the winter holidays are fading in the rearview. We hope your trips were swift and your hauls bountiful, but if even one (inner?) child found their holiday wishes unfulfilled, it’s not too late to do something about it. Hey, I know I wished for a race car more than once as a kid. Didn’t you? Well, if you’ve got deep pockets and a large enough display space, you can make somebody’s Chrismahanukwanzakah dreams come true with this 1:1 replica McLaren MP4 F1 car for sale on Bring a Trailer.

And don’t worry, your spouse doesn’t need to know that you really snagged it because you’re a hardcore Ayrton Senna fan. Your secret’s safe with us.

Bring a Trailer

Let’s get the heartbreaker out of the way: this car doesn’t run. In fact, it’s not even a car. It’s a hodgepodge of reinforced polymers wearing an incredibly accurate disguise—in other words, it’s just a model. But at just 750 pounds, this imposter makes even a real F1 car look positively porcine; current race weight is more than double that, at just under 1,760 pounds. But remember, in 1988, that number was closer to 1,000 pounds; even race cars have gotten heavier over time.

This display was meant to be mounted horizontally or vertically, but you’re going to need to hit a few studs if you plan to hang this on the wall of your bedroom.

It’s pretty obvious that this prop car was never meant to drive (or even roll, for that matter), but the details of its origins and construction offered here are vague. The listing description says it was constructed in the mid-1990s, mostly from carbon fiber and fiberglass. If this was an official McLaren/F1 promotional display, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that a prototype or damaged tub was used to put this together, but without further info, we can only speculate.

Bring a Trailer

We can tell you one thing: Don’t be fooled into assuming that anything here is what it seems. The suspension, brakes, wheels, and tires all look accurate enough (the wheels are even held in place with actual center-locking nuts) but all of that is made from fiberglass (tires included). The detailing on the gearbox suggests a more diverse mix of materials, but the level of craftsmanship on display here is so impressive as to be deceiving. Whatever it’s made of, it certainly looks sturdy enough to sit in, and the interior comes with a seat, replica wheel, and a racing harness.

While not everybody has the sort of space to casually display (or even store) a life-size F1 replica, there’s an ass for every seat—even fake ones—and since it wears the #12 livery, we’re skeptical that this replica will go cheap. Still, I just might go measure that empty wall in my garage…

