$17,000 Will Buy You the World’s Largest ATV, and Yes, It’s From Russia

Go big or go home…alive. Those are your options when riding a Sokol ATV, a Russian machine said to be the world’s largest production four-wheeler. I mean, one flip and that’s it. And even though doing business with Russia is complicated at the moment, it turns out it’s still possible for Americans to buy one and import it into the United States.

Starting at around $17,000, give or take with exchange rates, the Sokol measures 114 inches long, 67 inches tall, and nearly 79 inches wide. Because the proportions are the same as a normal-sized ATV, just doubled, an average-sized rider looks hilariously small on it. The 1,760-pound brute is powered by a Toyota 1NZ-FE engine, a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder making 110 horsepower, with an automatic transmission pushing that to all four wheels. Top speed is 53 mph. On Sokol’s surprisingly comprehensive website, you can add options like military-grade UAZ axles with locking differentials, heated grips, cargo racks, a winch, a windscreen, an off-road trailer, and more.

Sokol

I can see the appeal here: an extra-large quad will pretty much go wherever you want to take it, over whatever you want to drive on, and off as high a jump as you need to get there. Just be wary of the rebound. Even with the tires aired down, the limited suspension travel means a lot of bouncing, as you’ll see. And not the fun kind.

YouTubers CboysTV out of Minnesota imported one through a sketchy-sounding seller on Facebook, but amazingly it arrived on their farm for a full test in November. The video below should be set to start playing at 6:24, which is when the unboxing begins. If not, skip ahead to that timecode:

CboysTV appears to have the Sokol Expert model with a few options, and the price ended up at $31,800. Shipping and import fees put the final number at nearly $40,000, so that’s what you’re looking at if you’re feeling brave yourself. Though considering what top-end side-by-sides cost these days, $40K isn’t that much more for something that’s a whole lot more interesting.

Sokol isn’t the only large-sized Russian ATV available, anyway—apparently it’s a thing over there—and many can be shipped worldwide. Phantom, for example, has several off-roader versions and at a lower price point. It’s also nearly identical to Sokol that the two brands are listed together on reseller websites like Russian ATV & SUV. Other large ATV quad bike makers include Rosomaha and Zet.

Phantom

Pricing varies from the mid-teens to the high-20,000s, but all seem to be powered by small 1.5-liter engines from Japanese automakers, usually Toyota but sometimes Honda. Specs are also similar. Although overall size and weight can vary, ground clearance for the large ATV is 430 mm (16.9 inches). Top speed looks to max out at 100 km/h (62 mph), such as on the Phantom Extreme model.

Overall options are also limited, and mostly accessories like storage racks and containers, lighting, component coverings, fender flares, and a windshield. The handful of performance enhancements vary by manufacturer but include locking differentials and suspension upgrades.

Nevertheless, the consensus from multiple reviewers is consistent (and expected): a supersized Russian ATV is the ultimate utility four-wheeler. If you’ve got room to roam, go for it. A mammoth four-wheeler does look like a fun way to arrive at your final destination.