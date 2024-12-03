Enzo Ferrari’s Company Car Is For Sale on Facebook Marketplace

I’m not the kind of person to kick tires on a car I don’t intend to buy and waste anyone’s time. Who likes those people? But I am tempted to make an exception and give this 1962 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 owner the classic Facebook Marketplace treatment. It isn’t every day you see an $865,000 ultra-rare prototype Ferrari for sale, listed next to a rusty Chevy 1500 pickup for $1,400. Especially one that was personally owned and driven by Enzo himself. Life is about seizing opportunities.

Seeing a ’62 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 prototype on Marketplace is like finding one of Da Vinci’s rough drafts of The Last Supper in a pawn shop. It isn’t only a rare, valuable car—it’s one of the prettiest and most exciting coupes ever made. The Pininfarina-designed bodywork was both beautiful and functional, managing to fit four adults comfortably (by 1960s standards, anyway). And yet, it still packed the iconic 4.0-liter, triple-carbureted “Columbo” V12, which made 300 horsepower when new, and was capable of 152 mph. Oh, and it sounds like this.

According to the seller, this specific 330 GT was the first prototype ever built, chassis number 4085, and was Enzo Ferrari’s personal car. It’s also said to have $285,000 worth of restoration to keep it as minty fresh as it looks. Documentation verifying both its previous ownership and restoration is said to come with the car. If this is indeed il Commendatore’s personal car, there will be many customers with many zeroes at the end of their bank balances lining up for it.

While I have no specific reason to doubt the seller, I can’t shake the fishy feeling that inevitably comes with seeing something like this on Marketplace. Ultra-rare prototypes of incredibly valuable classic cars belonging to figures as iconic as Enzo Ferrari aren’t typically sold on the same site as used flip-flops and forgotten treadmills. They’re auctioned at prestigious auction houses, alongside other valuable cars, with high-end photography not seemingly taken with an iPhone 12.

To be fair, the seller does also have the Ferrari listed on his business site as well, which has far more photos that include the VIN and chassis number. Either way, I’m tempted to treat this like any other Marketplace listing and roll up to Enzo’s 330 GT 2+2 asking for a test drive, only to then ask if an ’09 3 Series would be an acceptable trade.

