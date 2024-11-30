This Dragster Snowmobile With a Supercharged Small-Block V8 Is a Totally Rational Purchase

We’ve covered drag racing on asphalt and in the mud. Interesting alternatives between construction trucks, rando farm equipment, and the kiddo version with Power Wheels have also caught our eye. So, might as well take a look at a dragster built for snow and ice since, you know, it’s practically December already.

This dragster-style snowmobile was recently listed on Bring a Trailer where it failed to meet reserve, meaning it’s presumably still up for grabs. Loosely resembling a Top Fuel car, the snowmobile-turned-drag racing machine was custom-built as a promotional vehicle for Bob Weaver Motorsports & Marine based in North Tonawanda, New York. Located in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area, there is no shortage of slippery, snowy, wintry conditions, AKA the perfect time for a snowmobile race.

Built in the early aughts, the snowmobile racer features a modified Mike Bos Chassis Craft tubular steel chassis with fiberglass bodywork. Its pushrod front suspension has diagonal ladder bars, tubular arms, and spherical bushings, while the rear features a standard solid-mounted setup and a 9-inch differential.

Power is courtesy of a 350-cubic-inch Chevy V8 crate engine outfitted with a B&M supercharger, dual Holley carburetors, and a Hilborn-style air scoop. The snow-day dragster moves via blue plastic skis up front and red-finished wheeled tracks in the rear. The exterior is capped off with a large red Polaris-branded rear wing positioned atop tubular uprights and featuring aluminum end plates.

The interior is barebones like any traditional drag racer. Sitting on a quick-release console are a Polaris steering yoke and an AutoMeter tachometer with gauges for boost, oil pressure, and coolant temperature. Vehicle operation is through two pedals and a Powerglide two-speed automatic. For safety matters, the cockpit is equipped with a fixed bucket seat protected by a roll cage.

The seller clarified that the vehicle’s measurements were 21 feet long and almost 6 feet wide around the tracks but did not provide any performance specs. However, a YouTube video from 2008 shows the snowmobile appearing more drag-ger than a racer.

Bring a Trailer

It’s just not very fast. At least on grass. There don’t seem to be any published videos of the modified snowmobile actually racing on a slicker, icier surface. But winning was never the point of this build. It’s a marketing vehicle that has no trouble attracting attention.

Unfortunately, the BaT listing didn’t attract enough bidders to meet the reserve. The vehicle, which has no title or registration, was being offered on a bill of sale. When the auction closed last week, the highest bid was $11,500. It’s unknown whether the vehicle will be relisted or if a deal will be worked out with the bidder, who said in the comments section that they’re genuinely interested in buying the supercharged snowmobile. Aren’t we all, at least a little bit?