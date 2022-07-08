Dodge Will Make a Crazy Ethanol-Powered Challenger to Close Out V8 Era: Report

Dodge is allegedly creating a last hurrah, ultra-powerful Challenger powered by E85 ethanol, MoparInsiders reported this week. The report cites anonymous sources and provides almost no information about the speculated vehicle outside its fuel of choice.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan automaker is ending production of the Challenger/Charger as we know them in 2024. Before then, Dodge is largely expected to announce a few new products. A likely four-figure horsepower electric muscle car this summer could be one, but that's not all. Around the time of the Woodward Dream Cruise, the company said it would present vehicles under the three themes: "Current," "Gateway," and "Future." It's possible an alleged E85-powered Challenger could be a part of a presentation in August.

Mopar's 426 Hemi is already capable of producing power in the neighborhood of 1,000 horsepower with the right bolt-ons from the automaker. The elusive Hellephant crate motor and the smattering of Direct Connection performance parts the company plans to offer make that much clear. Keep in mind that many of these setups are tuned to run on 100-octane gasoline. E85 has an effective octane rating in the neighborhood of 110+, according to Holley. With the right tuning, the power gains can be anywhere from five percent to 20 percent. On an engine that already makes 885 horsepower—which the Stage 2 Direct Connection kit will enable on Hellcat Redeyes—you can do the math.

Although pretty much nothing is known about this new Challenger, it could be very similar to the Dodge Demon. A drag slick is absolutely going to be necessary to put all the power of a supercharged, E85-fueled V8 to the ground. At that point, it's possible Dodge would create what is essentially a drag racer that also happens to be fit for use on the street, like the Demon. That said, I wouldn't be surprised if the automaker made it a regular street car. It is Dodge, after all.

We reached out to Stellantis in an attempt to get more information about this possible new Challenger. We will update this post if we learn more.