Dodge's New Direct Connection Parts Are Gonna Upset Some Demon Owners

Last month, Dodge announced its plan to bring back the Direct Connection parts catalog that was first introduced in 1974. It's now delivering on that promise, releasing a line of new go-fast mods for the Challenger. They're impressive, for sure, but they might upset anybody who paid for an exclusive 808-horsepower Demon a few years back.

Most of what's in there is pretty straightforward: stronger drivetrain parts, intakes, tunes—all that you'd expect to see in a performance catalog. The Hellcat Redeye, though, leaps to immense power levels with just simple upgrades. By adding the Stage 1 kit alone, the popular muscle car from Dodge makes 840 horsepower. That's 32 more than the Demon on normal gas and equal with it on 100 octane. Thing is, the Hellcat Redeye wasn't sold as some limited-run, top-shelf car to select customers for $85,000 plus some truly huge markups. What's more, Stage 2 hardware boosts the Hellcat Redeye to even higher power levels.

Moving past that, the list of parts is super solid. Of course, many of them are sourced from existing Dodge vehicles; they're mainly intended for more pedestrian versions of the Challenger, so they're taken right off cars like the Redeye and sold in the catalog. Redeye parts now listed in the catalog include the car's higher-ratio rear end, heavier duty driveshaft and half-shafts, as well as a higher-stall torque converter. Also on offer are the Redeye's cylinder heads, which allow for a higher redline of 6,500 rpm, plus a power boost. The heads come completely pre-assembled with new gaskets and fasteners.