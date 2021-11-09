DIY Dodge Challenger Dually Builder Wants to Tow 8,000 Pounds With It

This project of Ray's Rides has been made from an almost fully spec'd 2018 Challenger Scat Pack , save for the shaker hood and available manual transmission.

Does anyone else wonder why there aren't more cars that can really tow? Like, what if we want decent looks and performance more than we want a bed, but also to haul a decent-sized camper on occasion? It's a tricky niche to fill, for sure, but it's still surprising nobody seems to have tried in earnest before this guy in Tennessee who's building a dually Dodge Challenger.

Currently, the builder tells us, the Challenger's rear suspension is a stock five-link setup and the hubs have eight-lug adapters for fitting truck wheels. They're mounted on thick spacers that let the stock rear fender dip between the wheels when the suspension loads up, leaving space for the outer wheels under the '80s Ford F-Series derived fender flares.

"I felt this fender would incorporate the old-school dually fender body style without taking away from the factory lines of the Challenger," the builder told us.

It's just for looks at the moment, but the end goal for this dually Challenger is to be a fully capable truck substitute, which it's already being used for. Its builder tells us he's employed the Challenger to recover vehicles, move projects around his property, and even tow a small trailer, which a Challenger Scat Pack is better equipped for than you might think. Its 6.4-liter V8 produces 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque, which is more than plenty for a healthy-sized load, and with stock four-piston Brembo brakes, it should theoretically be able to stop safely—so long as he can make it talk with the trailer's brakes as well.

Also, at more than 4,200 pounds, it helps that the Challenger weighs about as much as a truck.