The market for vintage campers is undeniably huge, and it doesn't stop with classic Airstreams. If anything, that's where it starts and the going gets more extravagant—and expensive—as boutique travel trailers from the '50s and '60s resurface. That's kinda what we're seeing here with this 1953 Spartan Royal Spartanette that's for sale on Bring a Trailer.

There's a lot to love about the brilliantly silver camper, partially because it's a whopper at 35 feet long. Of course, plenty of others are longer than that, but this is a bumper-pull beauty that's loaded on the inside. You'll spot newly refurbished red Marmoleum floors, birch wood cabinetry, period-correct wall decor and curtains, plus stylin' full-size furniture that makes this as cozy as your real home. No one could blame you for making this your real home, actually, and that's especially true if you've got a neat place to park it like, say, Rick Rubin's Shangri La estate.