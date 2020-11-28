Donk Racing: The Masterminds Behind the Giant Turbos, Flashy Rims, and Spectacular Builds

I owned a Chevrolet Impala once. In my mind’s eye, it was a 1961 Impala SS 409 bubble top, with a 409 V8 and triple tail lights. In reality, it was an early-2000s fleet car with a capable but unexciting V6. Maybe if I had turned it over to the capable hands of Sage “Donkmaster” Thomas, it could have been a contender.

The Donkmaster, who stars in a show on Vice TV that premiered in August, collects piles of cash for wins at drag strips all over the southern part of the country. Big, flashy rims are the name of the game and under the hood, a carefully-guarded combination of nitrous, turbos, and horsepower. He clearly has a thing for Rucci wheels with fantastic labels like Clout, Moolah, and Whippin; I like the Vegas in blue-tinged aluminum for style.

“If you’ve got rims on your car, we’ll race you,” Thomas says.