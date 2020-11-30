Ducati's New Limited-Run Superbike Is a Two-Wheel Tribute to the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37

Ducati kept its Brembo brake calipers red, while the rest of the bike took on the Sián FKP 37 show car's livery, characterized by the Verde Gea panels while the frame, undertray and "Y-motif" rims are finished in Oro Electrum. The hexagon exhaust tips are a nice touch, too.

At 217 mph, the Sián FKP 37 is easily the fastest Lamborghini to date. It's also the brand's first production hybrid, which uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 with a supercapacitor system to keep the mass down while making power discharge times shorter than what lithium-ion batteries can achieve.

Just recently, I also realized that with its combined output of 819 horsepower, the 2021 Sián FKP 37 remains 78 horsepower down on Lamborghini's 2014 plug-in hybrid Asterion concept, which used the longitudinal 5.2-liter V10 engine of the Huracán with three electric motors powered by lithium-ion batteries. With its front-axle packing 295 horsepower alone, the Asterion was an 897-hp dream GT Lamborghini didn't get to fulfill, or at least use for a Ducati special edition.