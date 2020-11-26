A $442K 1969 Jensen FF With a Supercharged LSA 6.2L V8 Is a British Bomber with American Muscle

Thanks to advances in precision machining, casting, electronics, 3D printing, and digital design in general, retrofitting old vehicles with modern drivetrains has never been easier. Specializing in the maintenance and extensive restoration of Jensen Interceptors and FFs from the '60s and '70s, Jensen International Automotive's range-topping product is the FF R, a car that gave up its experimental four-wheel-drive system made by Ferguson Research and Chrysler big block for GM's reliable all-wheel-drive setup and modern 6.2-liter LSA supercharged V8 engine.

The V8 from the 2009-2015 Cadillac CTS-V may come with the smaller-volume blower, yet with its fairly narrow 17-inch tires, no 1969 Jensen FF should have more juice than 556 horsepower and 551 pound-feet of torque. Not even with the automatic.

While the original FF's engine bay was pretty dense thanks to Chrysler's 383 V8, the LSA is a smaller, fuel-injected engine leaving more room under the hood even with its supercharger on top. The GM block also sits well behind the front axle, giving the longer FF better balance than from the factory. To complete the handling package, the British company adds an independent suspension to the rear and beefy AP Racing brakes all around, keeping in mind that this fairly heavy all-wheel drive can out-accelerate most new cars on the road, topping out at 180 mph.