The Wagner 4 Track Was a Cold War Cargo Truck with Tank Dreams and 1.2 MPGs

Off-road trucks at the heavy-duty level are way different than, say, a Jeep Wrangler. Whereas 4x4 passenger cars are totally capable of driving on the road too, some Class 8 machines simply aren't. I guess they could, but they wouldn't go very fast and they certainly wouldn't go very far without needing hundreds of gallons of fuel. Take this '60s Ford C-Series, for example, with all its period 4WD gadgetry that was outfitted by the Wagner Mining Scoop Company. It was over 10 feet tall, weighed 25,000 pounds empty, and could only travel 150 miles on 130 gallons of fuel.

Named the Wagner 4 Track, the rig was used by the U.S. Army Transportation Corps during Exercise Great Bear in 1962. This was an Alaskan test in which troops from the United States and Canada worked in extraordinary conditions, with official lows apparently reaching -78 degrees Fahrenheit. As for what the soldiers were up to during the exercise, you can read this old newspaper clipping to get a better idea. Long story short, it was essentially a training exercise for setting up medical camps and the like in extremely adverse conditions.

Military photojournalist Fred Crimson documented the 4 Track in his book US Military Tracked Vehicles, detailing the info that was available to him as a serviceman at the time. As you can tell, the specs were pretty darn impressive, and photos from another online gallery show the machine next to its fellow go-anywhere cargo hauler.