This Off-Road Lawn Mower on 38-Inch Mud Tires Can Flex with the Best

Listen, never trust a car guy who tells you they've actually got their finger on the pulse of what's cool at this very moment in the automotive world. Car culture is too big, too sprawling for that. But it's true that we at The Drive noticed earlier this year that off-road riding lawn mower builds were becoming a thing for some reason, and I'm here to report that it looks like the trend is continuing unabated.

Witness the flex of one Jaymes Davis, who posted this video on TikTok of his much-modified, four-wheel-drive riding mower named “Bowser.” Painted rattle-can green, Bowser uses a lot of nicely-welded pipe, a three-speed Saginaw transmission, a Toyota transfer case, a custom four-link suspension and a couple of axles that may or may not have come from an old Jeep. Plus a racing seat.