Tractor Stunting Is One Wild Slice of Automotive Culture

If it has wheels, you can be sure that someone is going to attempt a wheelie with it, and those daredevils are highly likely to record it. Now we have Twitter user David Ruddock to thank for the gateway to the world of TikTok videos of hotrodded tractors in India showing off. Just like Footloose introduced a whole generation to the idea of playing chicken on farm tractors, these videos may inspire some intrepid burgeoning stunt-seekers to take the family machinery for a wild ride.

Like any good Hoosier who grew up near wide swaths of cornfields, I can appreciate a good tractor stunt. If you’ve never seen a tractor pull or a lawn mower race, you’re missing out. I have no personal interest in trying it myself, as I know my limits, but it’s mesmerizing to watch. The latest videos as highlighted on TikTok showcases donk tractors, stunt tractors, and parades of farm equipment gearing up for stunts and kicking up dust.