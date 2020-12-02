Oldsmobile Almost Had Its Own Tuning Division to Make Hot Versions of Even the Silhouette Minivan

Oldsmobile was struggling for relevancy in its last years, having spent too much time as General Motors' invisible badge-engineered middle child, constantly being shouted over by the likes of Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and Pontiac. Yet it was also the heyday of tuner culture, and somehow, someone at Oldsmobile envisioned an in-house tuning arm as Olds' path to fast (and furious) salvation.

These tuner specials would be labeled OSV, which stood for Oldsmobile Special Vehicle, according to Hagerty. Oldsmobile wanted to put out a feeler for OSV before betting too much on Sport Compact Car-style glory, so they built a round of custom cars for the 1999 SEMA show. There, Oldsmobile showed off OSV concept versions of the Alero compact coupe, the Intrigue midsize sedan and best of all, the Silhouette minivan.