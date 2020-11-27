Go-Kart Paintball Should Really Be a Sport

Audi Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi captured his night out at a karting track just outside São Paulo, Brazil, where every karter on track had a paintball gun. He described it as "Mario Kart in real life," and it looks like a blast.

"If you're driving your go kart and become upset because somebody got past, you can just let them have it and fire a hail of paintballs," di Grassi explains.

Granted, this also looks mildly dangerous. As the video shows, getting shot with a paintball without the usual protective paintball gear (and sometimes even with it) does leave a mark. Taking a paintball to the visor means that your vision is blocked, too. To their credit, the karts aren't super fast and of all the people I'd trust not to be stupid here, a past Formula E champion is near the top of the list.

So, before you get so mad that you chuck a kart bumper at a competitor, why not give paintball karting a try?

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com